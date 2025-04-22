Milwaukee Bucks receive massive NBA Playoffs boost as Damian Lillard returns
By Matt Reed
The Milwaukee Bucks will be getting back a massive addition to their lineup ahead of Game 2 in the NBA Playoffs' Eastern Conference first round Tuesday night, adding a little more help for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With the Bucks already trailing after a convincing Game 1 victory for the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard is set to return for Milwaukee at the perfect time. Dame was a huge get for the Bucks after bringing him in from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023, and prior to being sidelined this season he was averaging nearly 25 points per game.
Lillard's injury situation was a bit concerning for Milwaukee and his family after it was revealed that he had a blood clot in his right calf.
Despite it looking like Lillard would not only miss the rest of the regular season but also potentially the postseason, the Bucks star now gives his team a legitimate chance to compete against a quality Pacers team in Round 1.
The Bucks desperately need Lillard back in the lineup not only for his play on the court, but especially after he was trash-talking Tyrese Haliburton recently from the sidelines and now the duo will get to square off as they battle for the rest of the series.
