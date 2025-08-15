Milwaukee Bucks’ reason for not pursuing Jonathan Kuminga trade revealed
Jonathan Kuminga's saga with the Golden State Warriors is lasting longer than perhaps anyone anticipated it would. Kuminga has reportedly made his desire to not return to the franchise clear, but there seems to be no traction on any sign-and-trades with teams across the league at the moment.
The Milwaukee Bucks are actively looking to add talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo. There were reports that the team was interested in possibly adding Kuminga to the roster. Those have since died down, and a recent report reveals who the Bucks weren't willing to give up in a deal.
"It is also worth mentioning that the Milwaukee Bucks were another team that kicked around the idea of pursuing Kuminga," reported NBA insider Brett Siegel.
If they were to do so, the Warriors made it known they would want Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade scenario, which is something Milwaukee wasn't willing to do."
Having signed with the team in 2020, Portis was key to Milwaukee winning a championship in 2021. He has since been in contention to win Sixth Man of the Year in multiple seasons. It stands to reason that the Bucks weren't thrilled by the idea of sending such a key locker-room piece away.
Kuminga has tons of potential, but with the way the current market is, it's hard to see where he ends up. More likely than not, he will have to accept the Warriors' qualifying offer and try to make it to next season as an unrestricted free agent for greater control over his future.
