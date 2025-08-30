Michael Vick's wife Kijafa flaunts epic gameday fit from Norfolk State season opener
By Josh Sanchez
NFL legend Michael Vick made his college football head coaching debut this week as the Norfolk State welcomed the Towson Tigers to Dick Price Stadium.
It was a packed house for Vick's coaching debut, with everyone ready to root him on.
Of course, his biggest supporter in the crowd was his wife, Kijafa, who turned heads with her stunning gameday fit. From Gucci to Zara to Tom Ford, Kijafa pulled out all of the stops.
Unfortunately, Towson spoiled Vick's Norfolk State debut, 27-7, but Kijafa was still proud of the gameday fit and had to show it off.
"Lost the game, but my outfit stayed undefeated," she wrote on Instagram. "Because even when the scoreboard says L, the fit says W."
That's a strong Coaching WAG debut from Kijafa, so we'll have to see how she continues pulling out the stops as the season rolls on.
Up next for Vick and the Spartans is another home game on Saturday, September 6, against the Virginia State Trojans.
Kickoff at Dick Price Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. ET as the FCS season rolls on. Hopefully Vick's Spartans and Kijafa's fit can both come away with Ws.
