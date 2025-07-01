Michael Jordan's former home listed on Airbnb for staggering price
By Tyler Reed
The greatest of all time debate in the NBA has become exhausting. The debate was once a fun argument between friends, that now has spiraled into a segment on ESPN programming weekly.
No matter who you think the greatest of all time is, you can't deny anyone in the conversation. Those conversations also don't exist if you are not putting Michael Jordan in them..
Jordan dominated a decade, winning six NBA championships, and did so in two separate three-peats. His 'Airness' has also become the king of sneakers, as the Jordan Brand is in another stratosphere compared to any other company.
RELATED: NBA legend Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports coverage
Fans have long wanted a piece of the Jordan legacy, and now you can, if you're willing to shell out some major money to stay in his old house.
NBC News is reporting that Jordan's former Chicago mansion is now listed on Airbnb. The report states that if one were to rent the home on Labor Day Weekend, it would cost over $120,000.
Picture it now. You and the boys have put in all your money after having the best betting season of your life, and for one weekend, you live it up just like Jordan did once upon a time. The pickup games at the mansion would be talked about for years to come.
Don't wait, rent this bad boy now.
