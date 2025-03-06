Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Too $hort join Oakland Ballers ownership
By Joe Lago
Bay Area native Billie Joe Armstrong is not a fan of Athletics owner John Fisher. The Green Day lead singer even publicly voiced his frustration with Fisher's decision to move Oakland's MLB team of 57 years up Interstate 80 to West Sacramento before relocating permanently in Las Vegas.
"We don't take no s--- from people like John f---ing Fisher, who sold out the Oakland A's to Las f---ing Vegas," Armstrong declared last September during the band's concert at San Francisco's Oracle Park.
The 53-year-old Armstrong is obviously very passionate about the East Bay and its sports teams. With the A's gone, he's also moving on by throwing his support behind the lone baseball club left in Oakland.
On Wednesday, Armstrong joined the ownership group of the Oakland Ballers, a Pioneer League team that is preparing to play its second season at legendary Raimondi Park in West Oakland. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and former MLB All-Stars Curt Flood and Vada Pinson once roamed the field at the corner of 18th Street and Wood Street as youngsters.
Armstrong and Oakland rapper Too $hort were the celebrity additions to Ballers ownership during the club's second round of community investment with a goal of raising $2 million. The minimum contribution is $510, the number of Oakland's area code.
In the Ballers press release, Armstrong said the Ballers — and Oakland's pro soccer teams, the Roots and Soul — "represent everything I love and grew up on in the Bay Area." The Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul will play their 2025 seasons in the USL and USL W as the newest tenants of the Oakland Coliseum.
"The welcoming atmosphere, DIY attitude and the people behind it make me proud to be an investor and support the next generation of teams kids in the bay will be proud of," Armstrong said.
Too $hort, an Oakland native, also cited civic pride for investing in the Ballers. "I'm proud to be joining the Ballers ownership group," he said, "and excited for the impact we’re going to have on the community and the overall sports landscape in the Bay Area and beyond!”
It's not known if Armstrong will continue to deface the A's logo at MLB stadiums where Green Day plays.
