Miami Dolphins mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 13 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: With Terron Armstead's retirement, the Dolphins' offensive line need became even more desperate. While Patrick Paul will have his shot to start at left tackle, Banks can play either tackle or guard as a rookie.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: The Dolphins luck out as Will Campbell falls into their laps. They get to fill one of their biggest needs with one of the most talented players in the draft class. Terron Armstead’s retirement meant the Dolphins simultaneously lost their starting left tackle and highest-graded player on offense (89.4 PFF overall grade). Campbell recorded an 80.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 and can step in to fill that void for Miami.
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Taking an offensive tackle at this point makes a lot of sense and Conerly would be a nice fit in Miami's system. Conerly is athletic with a ton of upside and would give the Dolphins another dice roll for their tackle situation to go along with Patrick Paul.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: The Dolphins have more questions than answers at several positions, including safety. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds with 4.3-second speed, Emmanwori is a physical freak. His teammates also praise his football IQ and reaction skills. A talent like that in Anthony Weaver’s scheme would be fun.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Grant is a really good athlete for his size — and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step, and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. For me, he's more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-rounder in '24.
Will Johnson, CB, Texas
Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Miami's front office has a few trends — one is its thirst for drafting premium positions early. Landing an outside corner like Johnson can help the Dolphins continue their pursuit of a younger, more dynamic defense in 2025. The unit looked old at times, with a number of older players in key spots down the stretch last season.
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Pro Football Network: The Dolphins’ safety room has been depleted, and Starks has the talent to step in as a starter right away in Miami. The Bulldogs defensive back is brilliant, and he uses his innate awareness and anticipation to make plays at the catch point. Starks is an underrated athlete with the extraordinary ability to contort his body in the air to secure the ball.
