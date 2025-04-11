Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains viral 'grenade' celebration
Ja Morant has been making noise in the NBA world again, and while some of it is about his performances for the Memphis Grizzlies, a lot more is about his choice of celebration. After being fined by the NBA for doing a gun celebration, Morant has doubled down by doing what looks like him throwing a grenade into the crowd.
Dirk Nowitzki and Taylor Rooks were seen joking about Ja's celebration at a recent game in Dallas, so it's safe to say it's become a huge talking point. And now the man himself has broken his silence on the matter, claiming that his celebration is not what it looks like.
“Listen, it's not what you think it is," Morant said. "I'm taking my words, and I'm throwing them out there. I'm speaking Ja. I'm being Ja. I'm going to take my words, I'm going to throw them out there, and then I'm going to block out the noise. And that's what I'm doing.
"So when you see me do that, that's what I'm doing. I'm saying what I got to say to the world, and I'm blocking out the noise in the midst of what's coming back my way. And that's how it's going to be.”
While Morant's explanation does make sense, it's hard to deny that it very much looks like he's tossing a grenade into the crowd. The Grizzlies star is likely just trying to avoid another fine with his explanation, but it remains to be seen if the league will buy it.
