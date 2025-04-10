Dirk Nowitzki, Taylor Rooks joke about Ja Morant’s gun & grenade celebrations
The Wednesday night clash between LA and Dallas had a lot of things people expected. Mavericks fans were chanting, asking for the GM to get fired. Luka Doncic went off for 45 points, despite being moved to tears before the game while watching his tribute video.
Naturally, it made sense that Dirk Nowitzki was there for this landmark moment in the franchise's history as well. What was unexpected was that he was in the company of Taylor Rooks. And the story only gets wilder considering that the two were spotted making jokes about Ja Morant's recent celebrations that have seen him get fined by the NBA.
RELATED: NBA star Ja Morant responds to gun celebration fine with new viral gesture
Rooks seemed to be asking Dirk if he saw the gun signs the Grizzlies star threw up in celebration despite being fined $75,000 for it by the NBA. To which, Dirk replied saying, "I saw that," and motioned as if he were throwing a grenade in reference to Morant's latest viral moment.
The two then proceeded to take a selfie with Rooks making finger guns and Dirk continuing to mimic throwing a grenade. The two seemed to be having a lot of fun, and Rooks later posted on social media to mark the occasion.
"Lakers-Mavs with my new teammate!!! NBA on Prime Video coming at ya October 2025," she wrote.
Prime Video announced that Taylor Rooks would be hosting their new studio NBA show starting with the 2025-26 season. She will be joined by Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin, and if this is the preview, then it promises to be hilarious viewing for fans.
