Memorial Tournament tee times 2025: Round 4 groupings for Sunday

Round 4 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament gets underway on Sunday, June 1. Here is when your favorite golfer's tee time at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

By Josh Sanchez

Scottie Scheffler tees off during Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Scottie Scheffler tees off during Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The PGA Tour rolls into the weekend with Round 4 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday, June 1.

Through 54 holes, World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the way at 8-under.

Ben Griffin of the United States, who was tied for the lead entering the weekend, sits right behind Scheffler at 7-under after shooting an even round on Saturday.

MORE: PGA Tour star Max Homa, Chipotle releases hilarious burrito-inspired golf gear

Canada's Nick Taylor, who was tied with Griffin entering the third round, shot 2-over par on Saturday to drop to 5-under, but he still sits within striking distance.

Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor shake hands after finishing Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor shake hands after finishing Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can watch Round 4 on Sunday on the Golf Channel from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET ET, while CBS will provide coverage later in the day. The entire third round is available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for the final round on Sunday, June 1, can be seen below (all times Eastern).

Memorial Tournament Round 4 tee times & pairings

Scottie Scheffler celebrates a birdie during Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.
Scottie Scheffler celebrates a birdie during Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8:55 a.m. - Austin Eckroat

9 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark

9:10 a.m. - Denny McCarthy and Justin Rose

9:20 a.m. - Alex Noren and Harry Higgs

9:31 a.m. - Ludvig Åberg and Davis Thompson

9:42 a.m. - Min Woo Lee and Sam Stevens

9:53 a.m. - Michael Kim and Nick Dunlap

10:04 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama and Max Greyserman

10:15 a.m. - Max Homa and Andrew Novak

10:26 a.m. - Thomas Detry and Viktor Hovland

10:37 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes and Brandt Snedeker

10:53 a.m. - Si Woo Kim and Tony Finau

11:04 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger and Adam Scott

11:15 a.m. - Cameron Young and Adam Hadwin

11:26 a.m. - Bud Cauley and Eric Cole

11:37 a.m. - Justin Thomas and Jhonattan Vegas

11:48 a.m. - Akshay Bhatia and Matt Kuchar

11:59 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa

12:10 p.m. - Sungjae Im and Taylor Pendrith

12:21 p.m. - Tom Hoge and Robert MacIntyre

12:32 p.m. - Harris English and Ryan Fox

12:43 p.m. - Corey Conners and Ryan Gerard

12:59 p.m. - Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns

1:10 p.m. - Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy

1:21 p.m. - Shane Lowry and Jacob Bridgeman

1:32 p.m. - Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay

1:43 p.m. - Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth

1:54 p.m. - Nick Taylor and Sepp Straka

2:05 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin

