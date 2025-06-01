Memorial Tournament tee times 2025: Round 4 groupings for Sunday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour rolls into the weekend with Round 4 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday, June 1.
Through 54 holes, World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the way at 8-under.
Ben Griffin of the United States, who was tied for the lead entering the weekend, sits right behind Scheffler at 7-under after shooting an even round on Saturday.
Canada's Nick Taylor, who was tied with Griffin entering the third round, shot 2-over par on Saturday to drop to 5-under, but he still sits within striking distance.
You can watch Round 4 on Sunday on the Golf Channel from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET ET, while CBS will provide coverage later in the day. The entire third round is available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the final round on Sunday, June 1, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
Memorial Tournament Round 4 tee times & pairings
8:55 a.m. - Austin Eckroat
9 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark
9:10 a.m. - Denny McCarthy and Justin Rose
9:20 a.m. - Alex Noren and Harry Higgs
9:31 a.m. - Ludvig Åberg and Davis Thompson
9:42 a.m. - Min Woo Lee and Sam Stevens
9:53 a.m. - Michael Kim and Nick Dunlap
10:04 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama and Max Greyserman
10:15 a.m. - Max Homa and Andrew Novak
10:26 a.m. - Thomas Detry and Viktor Hovland
10:37 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes and Brandt Snedeker
10:53 a.m. - Si Woo Kim and Tony Finau
11:04 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger and Adam Scott
11:15 a.m. - Cameron Young and Adam Hadwin
11:26 a.m. - Bud Cauley and Eric Cole
11:37 a.m. - Justin Thomas and Jhonattan Vegas
11:48 a.m. - Akshay Bhatia and Matt Kuchar
11:59 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa
12:10 p.m. - Sungjae Im and Taylor Pendrith
12:21 p.m. - Tom Hoge and Robert MacIntyre
12:32 p.m. - Harris English and Ryan Fox
12:43 p.m. - Corey Conners and Ryan Gerard
12:59 p.m. - Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns
1:10 p.m. - Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy
1:21 p.m. - Shane Lowry and Jacob Bridgeman
1:32 p.m. - Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay
1:43 p.m. - Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth
1:54 p.m. - Nick Taylor and Sepp Straka
2:05 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin
