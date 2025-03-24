Kentucky coach says childhood breakfast is secret to success for Wildcats star
By Tyler Reed
The Kentucky Wildcats are going somewhere they haven't been since 2019. The Wildcats took down the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the NCAA tournament, earning the team a Swet 16 bid.
The Wildcats were in control every step of the way in their 84-75 victory over the Fighting Illini. Kentucky had big performances from Koby Brea, Otega Oweh, and Amari Williams in their Sweet 16 clinching win.
In the postgame, first-year Kentucky coach Mark Pope had a little fun with Williams, saying that his big man's dominant performance could be linked to his favorite childhood breakfast.
After eating just toast before the Wildcats' first round win over the Troy Trojans, the team felt like that wasn't enough to give Williams energy for another game.
So, the Nottingham, England star got a breakfast that he enjoyed as a child. Williams said the team found Weetabix before the second round action, and coach Pope may be on to how this helped Williams' performance.
For those of us who may not know much about Weetabix, the English treat is a whole-grain cereal fortified with vitamins to get your morning off on the right foot.
Basically, if Williams grew up in America, it seems that his favorite cereal would have been Raisin Bran. Whatever it is, get that young man all the boxes of Weetabix he wants.
The Wildcats still have some work to do as they meet their hated rival, the Tennessee Volunteers, in the Sweet 16.
