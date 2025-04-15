Marcus Morris makes a wild NSFW Grizzlies comment on First Take
By Matt Reed
The NBA playoffs have finally arrived, and on networks like ESPN that means that the craziness of takes can ensue on programs like First Take. While it's usually Stephen A. Smith delivering the wild comments, this time it was a former NBA player that had social media talking about him.
Marcus Morris had a long NBA career that included stops with eight different teams, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Now that he's not playing any longer, he's got the opportunity to sit back and watch the games, particularly the Memphis Grizzlies, who Morris is particularly enamored with.
Morris appeared on First Take Tuesday discussing Memphis and their chances against the Golden State Warriors, however, when stating how much he enjoys the Grizzlies he made a NSFW comment.
Even his co-hosts gave him a look when he said, "The YNs, they're really coming to play."
This comment comes just a day after Morris made a wild claim suggesting that if the Milwaukee Bucks don't advance past the first round of the playoffs that Giannis Antetokounmpo should leave the team and move to the Miami Heat.
