Updated 2025 NBA Draft order: Full list of picks for Round 2
By Josh Sanchez
The next group of potential NBA stars learned where they will begin their professional careers on Wednesday, June 25, with Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
While the class was headlined by new Dallas Mavericks No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, there is still some intriguing talent remaining on the board.
The draft concludes with Round 2 on Thursday night.
Following several trades to shake up the draft order, let's take a look at how things stand entering night two in Brooklyn.
A full look at the updated draft order for Round 2 on Thursday night can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NBA Draft order - Round 2
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Utah Jazz)
32. Boston Celtics (from Washington Wizards)
33. Charlotte Hornets
34. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans Pelicans)
35. Philadelphia 76ers
36. Brooklyn Nets
37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto Raptors)
38. Indiana Pacers (from San Antonio Spurs)
39. Toronto Raptors (from Portland Trail Blazers)
40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington Wizards)
41. Golden State Warriors (from Miami Heat)
42. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago Bulls)
43. Utah Jazz (from Dallas Mavericks)
44. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Atlanta Hawks)
45. Chicago Bulls (from Sacramento Kings)
46. Orlando Magic
47. Milwaukee Bucks (from Detroit Pistons)
48. Memphis Grizzlies (from Golden State)
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Milwaukee Bucks)
50. New York Knicks (from Memphis Grizzlies)
51. Los Angeles Clippers (from Minnesota Timberwolves)
52. Phoenix Suns (from Denver Nuggets)
53. Utah Jazz (from Los Angeles Clippers)
54. Indiana Pacers
55. Los Angeles Lakers
56. Memphis Grizzlies (from Houston Rockets)
57. Orlando Magic (from Boston Celtics)
58. Cleveland Cavaliers
59. Houston Rockets (from Oklahoma City Thunder)
