Malik Beasley jokes about Anthony Edwards after his historic NBA achievement
Anthony Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to lead the league in made three-pointers during the 2024-25 season. Edwards' seven three-pointers in the Wolves' last game of the season to reach 320, just beating out Malik Beasley, who had 319 this year.
A video clip of Edwards convincing the coaching staff that they should let him back into the game for the 4th quarter went viral on social media. The star had five made threes at that point, and needed two more to get his achievement. Beasley, who lost out on the honor after Edwards was let back in, had something to say about the clip.
"Damn you can have it," Beasley wrote while reposting the clip, sharing a laughing emoji along with his words. The insinuation is clearly that Edwards forced the issue, with the joke slightly undermining the young star's historic accomplishment.
Beasley does have a bit of a point, as the Wolves had a 13-point lead going into the final quarter against the Utah Jazz. However, that's nothing in the modern NBA, and Minnesota had to win to ensure automatic qualification for the playoffs.
Anthony Edwards earned this record fair and square this season, which doesn't negate Beasley's incredible season from beyond the three-point line. However, Edwards is a young superstar while the Pistons man is an aging veteran, which explains why he might be a little miffed by the situation.
Malik Beasley recently got into it with former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo as well, he's certainly feeling active on social media after a stellar season. The regular season is over, though, and the playoffs beckon. The Detroit Pistons will be hoping to make some noise after an excellent season and will need their sharpshooter focused on the task at hand.
