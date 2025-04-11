Luka Doncic seen telling former Mavs teammate that they’ll play together again
Luka Doncic was dealing with a lot of emotions during his first time playing in Dallas against the Mavericks on Wednesday night. The Lakers star cried during the tribute video the Mavs played for him before the game tipped off. It's clear that he still has a lot of love for the city as well as his former teammates.
After the game was over, Doncic made it a point to talk to most of the Dallas players, sharing moments with the likes of PJ Washington and Naji Marshall. But it was something he said to Daniel Gafford that caught the eye of fans on social media.
Luka Doncic spoke to Daniel Gafford after talking to Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy. As the two embraced, it's hard to tell what the big man said to Luka, but the cameras caught the Slovenian's response. "We'll play again, we'll play again," Doncic told his former teammate.
The Mavericks traded for Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline during the 2023-24 season, and he went nuts playing alongside Luka Doncic. Gafford holds the second-highest streak for consecutively made field goals in NBA history, all of which came while being fed by the star point guard.
Adding the big man along with PJ Washington is what buoyed the Mavericks to make a run to the NBA Finals last season before coming up short against the Boston Celtics. The Lakers also currently lack a true first option at center, despite Jaxson Hayes having done an admirable job since Luka's arrival.
Although it doesn't make sense to read too much into Doncic's comments, it could prove to be a prediction. Daniel Gafford is under contract till 2026, but he could become a target for the Lakers in free agency if they don't find a long-term center next season.
