Luka Doncic's mom goes viral after Lakers star's Dallas homecoming
By Josh Sanchez
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic had one of the most memorable emotional moments in recent NBA history this week when he returned to Dallas to face the Mavericks for the first time since his shocking trade.
Luka was overcome with emotion during a pre-game video tribute, but he was able to regather himself and and put together a 45 point, 8 rebound, and 6 assist game in the Lakers' 112-97 win.
It wasn't only Luka that went viral, however.
After the game, his mother Mirjam Poterbin shared a photo from the stands rocking her son's jersey that immediately went viral on social media.
Mirjam first went viral on draft night when NBA fans were smitten by her beauty. She was previously a model, the host of Slovenia's edition of Wheel of Fortune, and the owner of a beauty salon in Slovenia.
Since Luka become a formidable basketball player, Mirjam took on "momager" duties and began taking charge over his business dealins since he joined Real Madrid in Spain as a 13 year old.
This won't be the last we see of Mirjam as the Lakers aim to keep their season going with a deep playoff run.
