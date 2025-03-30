LSU's Aneesah Morrow returns to game with serious injury, no protection
By Josh Sanchez
Aneesah Morrow is going to leave it all out on the court for the LSU women's locker room. In the third quarter, the Tigers forward went down in obvious pain and was clutching her face after being accidentally head-butted by teammate Samiyah Smith.
Morrow went to the locker room with a towel over her face, but this is March Madness.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Morrow checked back into the game.
ESPN's Holly Rowe revealed on air that Morrow suffered a broken nose.
Despite the injury, Morrow returned to the game without wearing any facemask to protect the injury.
As they say, she has that dawg in her.
LSU entered the fourth quarter trailing top-ranked UCLA by five points. The team will need to dig deep to pull out the upset win, but regardless of the outcome, no one can question Morrow's toughness.
