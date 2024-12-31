Louisville punter opts out of Sun Bowl over NIL dispute
By Tyler Reed
College football has entered a new era. No, the play on the field hasn't changed, but rather, the transfer portal and NIL have created a new landscape.
College players are now being treated for what they have been for years, and that's being treated like professionals.
Professionals are paid, and you wouldn't expect one to play if a payment is missed. For Louisville punter Brady Hodges, that couldn't be more true.
Hodge's took to his Twitter account to explain his absence from the team's Sun Bowl appearance.
"I have not been with the team since December 10th. 502Circle told me September 6th, they would be paying and are still yet to hold up their end of the deal. I graduated on December 13th and had every intention on being with the team had they held up their end of the deal."
Apparently, the official NIL collective for the Louisville Cardinals '502Circle' missed a payment to Hodges, and the former Cardinals punter isn't letting them get away with it.
Punters are people too, and Hodges is just making sure that the check clears before his services are needed. Can't blame the kid, but could probably blame the system created in this new money talks era.
