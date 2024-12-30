College football transfer portal rankings: Which Big Ten team leads the conference?
By Tyler Reed
The Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes are still in the running for a National Championship. The teams will meet on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl for a shot at a spot in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff.
There's a lot at stake this week; however, there's also a lot at stake in the transfer portal. The portal has become the one-stop shop where every fanbase keeps a watchful eye on players coming in and players going out.
So, who is the current leader of the Big 10 transfer portal?
Return Of The Wolverines?
18. Purdue
17. USC
16. Northwestern
15. Nebraska
14. Iowa
13. Indiana
12. Wisconsin
11. Penn State
10. Maryland
9. Ohio State
8. Illinois
7. Minnesota
6. Michigan State
5. Rutgers
4. Washington
3. UCLA
2. Oregon
1. Michigan
They are the reigning champions for a few more weeks; however, On3 Sports has the Michigan Wolverines leading the Big Ten pack in the transfer portal.
The Wolverines have brought in eight transfers, including the number one quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, Bryce Underwood, who flipped from LSU.
2024 may not have been the year of the Wolverines, but 2025 could be the start of a new dynasty in Ann Arbor.
