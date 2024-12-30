College football transfer portal rankings: Which SEC team leads the conference?
By Tyler Reed
In a surprise look at the current college football transfer portal rankings, Texas Tech leads all schools in talent brought in from the portal.
However, it should be no surprise that the SEC is stlll having a strong showing in bringing in transfers. But which school is having the best run in the portal?
Here are the current rankings of every SEC team's current transfer portal class.
16. Oklahoma
15. Alabama
14. Florida
13. Georgia
12. Tennessee
11. Mississippi State
10. Texas
9. Arkansas
8. Kentucky
7. South Carolina
6. Vanderbilt
5. Texas A&M
4. Auburn
3. LSU
2. Missouri
1. Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss as the number-one team in the SEC transfer portal rankings. According to On3 Sports, Ole Miss has grabbed 17 players out of the portal, with 15 players on the team jumping in the portal.
According to the report, Ole Miss has added seven four-star and 10 five-star players to their roster.
Another interesting look at the report: the Georgia Bulldogs land thirteenth on the list without having added a transfer to their roster.
Don't look now, but Kiffin is bringing in the talent to Oxford next season.
