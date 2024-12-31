College Football Playoff 2025: Who will win each quarterfinal matchup?
The College Football Playoff's first round may have featured nothing but blowout losses, but the quarterfinals have some matchups that are guaranteed to tantalize.
Who's going to come out on top? Check out our handy preview guides to help you find out:
FIESTA BOWL: Penn State vs. Boise State
Boise State finally makes their debut on the big stage they have desperately sought for almost 25 years, and they face a Penn State team eager to prove they can win a big game against a top opponent after a dominant win against SMU. The Nittany Lions looked every bit the part of national title contenders, but can they slow the best running back in all of college football?
PEACH BOWL: Texas vs. Arizona State
Arizona State are the darling Cinderellas of the remaining field, riding their superstar running back to a truly unexpected berth in the playoff. But they face a Texas team on the rise, with a dominant defense and potentially explosive offense capable of hanging points on anyone. Will the Sun Devils crack the code and find some points against the Longhorns, or will Steve Sarkisian's team continue their inexorable march to the semifinals?
ROSE BOWL: Ohio State vs. Oregon
Ohio State and Oregon have met once before this season, in one of the games of the season. The Buckeyes are maybe the most talented team in college football, and have no real weaknesses on their roster. But they lost their last matchup against the Ducks, who are one of the few teams capable of hanging with them shot for shot.
SUGAR BOWL: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
And finally, we have Georgia, a powerhouse eager to win a third title in four years, taking on a Notre Dame team who feel like this could be their year to ascend to what they feel is their rightful place atop the college football landscape. These two teams could not be more similar, but which of these hard hitting, run-reliant teams is going to come out on top?