Top NIL earners in college football transfer portal
By Tyler Reed
The transfer portal has changed the direction of college sports. Players are now allowed to leave a program when they see fit, opening up endless possibilities for how each program handles the program.
The biggest stories that fans hear from the portal are how much players are making by transferring to other schools.
cfbalerts has compiled a list of the highest earners of players who have already found a new home in the portal.
RELATED: Best sports bets to make Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Here are the top 5:
5. QB Beau Pribula - Missouri
Value: $1.5 million
4. OT Xavier Chaplin - Auburn
Value: $1.7 million
3. QB Jackson Arnold - Auburn
Value: $1.9 million
2. QB John Mateer - Oklahoma
Value: $2.7 million
1. QB Darian Mensah - Duke
Value: $4.3 million
It should come as no surprise that four of the top five highest earners are quarterbacks. However, the Duke Blue Devils being the top spenders seems to be a surprise. Maybe they are ready to take down North Carolina and Bill Belichick.
Auburn has two players in the top five, which makes sense. If a team is going to pay a heavy price for a quarterback, it would make sense to pay for someone to protect them.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 coverage map