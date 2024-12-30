Hiring Rex Ryan would not solve the Jets woes
By Max Weisman
The end of the year makes us all nostalgic, but this nostalgia has gone too far. According to ESPN New York's Jake Asman, former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan said he expects to speak with the Jets front office about their head coaching opening after the season ends. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Ryan is a candidate who could be interviewed for the vacancy.
Ryan hasn't coached in the NFL since 2016, when he was with the Buffalo Bills. From 2009-2014 Ryan was the Jets head coach, making two AFC Championship appearances in his first two seasons, but finishing with a 46-50 record. He is the last head coach to lead the Jets to the playoffs.
Despite not being in the league in eight years, there was still enough interest in him to interview for the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator job in February. Additionally, this isn't the first time Ryan has publicly shown interest in the Jets job. During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take in November, Ryan showed his first inkling of interest in returning to the Jets.
"I'd like to, there's no doubt about it," he said. "I've let everyone know that I definitely would be interested in that job, even though I've got a great gig. I think I have some unfinished business, especially with that franchise."
Ryan is currently an analyst on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and it would not be a good idea for him to leave the studio. While Ryan's strength with the Jets was his defense, he benefitted heavily from New York having Darelle Revis covering their opponents' best receivers. Darelle Revis isn't walking through that door.
Additionally, the Jets don't know who will be starting at quarterback next year. Is hiring Rex Ryan enough to make Aaron Rodgers want to stay, or would New York want to start anew with a rookie or a free agent? The Jets have a solid receiving core, but if Rodgers leaves will Davante Adams follow? And who will be the Jets general manager, Ryan's would-be boss?
There are too many questions in the organization for someone like Rex Ryan to take the head coaching job, and I don't think the Jets would want to hire someone who hasn't been in the league for eight years. New York's head coaching and GM search will kick into high gear after next week's game against the Miami Dolphins. We'll see how far Ryan makes it.
