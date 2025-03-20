Louisville fan throws bottle on court after Pat Kelsey technical
By Tyler Reed
The Louisville Cardinals and Creighton Bluejays opened up the Thursday slate of the NCAA Tournament.
The eight versus nine seed battle had been a major talking point leading up to the tip because many felt that the Cardinals deserved a higher seed.
However, at this very moment, it looks like the Cardinals will be one and done, as the Bluejays have a late lead.
The game has been a tad physical; however, Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey has felt like there have been a few missed calls in this one, leading to him receiving a technical.
The call on Kelsey led to a classless Cardinals fan tossing a water bottle on the court, which then led to a delay in the action.
As a Kentucky fan, I wish that I could say this isn't normal behavior from the L1C4 gang. Unfortunately, that would be a lie.
It appears that being an eight seed may have been too high of a seed for the Cardinals, and maybe the water bottle toss was to vent frustrations against the NCAA.
The Cardinals faithful continue to struggle with their angry little brother mentality. So, if any of their fans are reading this, it's probably a good time to remind them that they went 0-2 inside Rupp Arena in the same season.
Here's a memory from their first loss in Lexington this season, a game that Kentucky fans will forever remember as the Lamont Butler game. There's always next year, little bro (hopefully not.)
