Louisville fans take over big brother's arena to get March Madness started
By Tyler Reed
When the brackets for March Madness were revealed, Louisville Cardinals fans felt disrespected that the ACC Tournament runner-up was going to be an eight-seed.
However, the argument for the Cardinals being terribly seeded didn't last long, as the team basically has a home game as they are currently playing the Creighton Bluejays.
RELATED: The committee must’ve checked out when they gave Louisville an 8 seed
The Cardinals are in the friendly confines of Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., a place they know all too well. The Cardinals just lost there back in December of 2024.
However, the former number one fanbase for Papa John's Pizza has infiltrated enemy territory as the color red fills the house of the Kentucky Wildcats.
It is also fitting that the selection committee decided that the Cardinals would play a team that wears blue. Coincidence? Probably not.
The seeding might not be what the Cardinals hoped for, but the fanbase is making the quick trip to Lexington count.
Numerous times in the first half of their game with the Bluejays, the Cardinals faithful have gotten loud. If you're an Auburn, you might be hoping that the red birds get sent home early.
No worries; this Kentucky fan is feeling the same. The quicker those folks get out of the greatest arena in sports, the better off we all will be.
The Madness is just underway on day one of the first round action. Hopefully, nobody's bracket is busted before this day comes to an end, except for Louisville fans.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock Draft 14.0(!): New QB in the mix
MLB: League says 25 million Japanese watched Cubs-Dodgers
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Lady Gaga is the new voice of March Madness
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA:LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues