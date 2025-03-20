The committee must’ve checked out when they gave Louisville an 8 seed
By Matt Reed
While many in the college basketball communtiy are still wondering how certain teams like West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio State got left out of the NCAA Tournament, there;s one even more oddity heading into March Madness and that pertains to the Louisville Cardinals.
It's not that the Kentucky-based university doesn't deserve to be in the tournment. It's actually quite the opposite and the fact that Louisville's path to the Final Four has been made insanely challenging because of their poor seeding.
The Cardinals enter March Madness with a lot of momentum despite losing the ACC Championship against the number one-ranked team in the country, the Duke Blue Devils.
Despite finishing runners' up in the ACC during the regular season and conference tournament, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee somehow decided to put the Cardinals are an eight seed in a region that features Auburn, Michigan and Michigan State.
Now it's certainly not the toughest draw a team will have to overcome in order to make a deep run into the tournament, but let's face it Louisville kind of got screwed over by having to potentially face the Tigers in the Round of 32.
This is a Cardinals team that only lost seven games all season and managed to secure wins against several quality teams that will be competing in March Madness, including Clemson and North Carolina.
