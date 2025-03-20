CBS celebrates the life of Greg Gumbel with emotional opening to March Madness
By Tyler Reed
March Madness feels a little different this year. This past December, the college basketball and sports media world lost a titan with the passing of Greg Gumbel.
Gumbel's iconic voice had been the one to welcome us every year to the greatest tournament in all of sports.
His shoes will never be filled; however, the madness is a perfect time to celebrate the life and career of someone who loved the game of college basketball.
Before the start of the first game in the first round between the Creighton Bluejays and the Louisville Cardinals, Ernie Johnson had the impossible task of hosting an emotional tribute for Gumbel.
There was no better person to articulate what Gumbel meant to this tournament than Johnson. The NBA on TNT host had everyone watching the beginning of March Madness coverage moved to tears.
The NCAA Tournament has always felt like a second Christmas to the fans. The opening round is utter chaos, where Cinderella's attempt to take down Golaith's and brackets are soon to be in flames.
When you were down on your luck, or your team had been eliminated, it was much-needed therapy to have Gumbel guide you through the coverage of the tournament.
Gumbel will be greatly missed by every life he ever touched. As someone who never met the man, I can say that he had a positive impact on my college basketball fandom.
The NCAA Tournament will never be the same. However, fans can take great pride in knowing how much this time of year meant to Gumbel.
