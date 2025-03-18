Cleveland Browns share plans for massive new stadium project
By Tyler Reed
Just a few weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns fanbase thought the team would be moving on without defensive superstar Myles Garrett.
Garrett continued to state that he was ready for a change, but the franchise wasn't budging. The Cleveland front office wasn't willing to let Garrett walk away so easily.
A new contract that guarantees Garrett a cool $123.5 million was just the right talking point to keep Garrett in Cleveland.
RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals make bold move, extend star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
The move to keep Garrett has Browns fans feeling the love, and now, the franchise has dropped some major news that will keep the Dawg Pound on cloud 9.
The organization took to social media to show fans the next step toward making Cleveland a destination location.
The Browns are starting plans on a brand new stadium that will have any football fan excited about the future.
Dome hates should look away; the Browns are turning Huntington Bank Field into a potential Super Bowl spot in the future.
Creating a dome is the right step forward. People who say they enjoy watching cold weather games are the same people watching it on their couch with the heat on.
The quick video shared by the Browns shows that more than a new stadium is coming to Cleveland. The area around the future stadium looks like it will be a place folks from the city can enjoy all year round.
The Browns are accepting the dome era, and it's about time everyone else does, too. That means you, Green Bay, and Chicago.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Cam Ward looking like No. 1 pick
NBA: Warriors need ‘Playoff Jimmy’ Butler now
CFB: Deion has big plans for CU spring game
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness