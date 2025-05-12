Bill Simmons predicts which Lakers star is getting traded this NBA offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers finished the 2024-25 NBA regular season as the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. A lot of that had to do with their blockbuster acquisition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline. The Lakers are far from done, though.
The first-round gentleman's sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves proved one thing for the team. The roster is far from complete and needs big changes if they want to win a championship. Austin Reaves' emergence hasn't been enough for LA. They need both size and skill in the frontcourt.
RELATED: NBA legend Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports coverage
Bill Simmons thinks a trade is coming for LA. They won't be able to get anyone great without giving up one of their big stars. And he's predicted who it'll be between Luka, Austin, and LeBron James.
"When Reaves gets traded this summer — and he WILL get traded - the stuff they [Lakers] get back for him is gonna make it seem worse that they [Mavericks] didn't get him in the trade."
Reaves took the next step this season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season. Those are borderline All-Star numbers. The 26-year-old has shown elite shooting ability as well, hitting 38% of his shots from range with over seven attempts every game.
On top of this, Reaves is on one of the friendliest contracts in the NBA. Any team would be thrilled to have him. He's an excellent piece for the Lakers to use in a trade for a huge star. It's hard to be as confident as Simmons is, but if Rob Pelinka gets the right deal, it'll immediately prove him right.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant