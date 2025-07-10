Deandre Ayton hasn’t heard from LeBron James since joining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally acquired a starting center, something the team has been desperately looking for. LeBron James and Anthony Davis had both been vocal for the past few NBA seasons about wanting one, and the need was only exacerbated following AD's departure.
The Lakers acquiring Luka Doncic meant that getting athletic defensive wings and a starting caliber big man was always required. While Ayton has had his critics, he's still going to be the most skilled big man that the Slovenian superstar has played with. But it seems LeBron isn't feeling it just yet.
"Not really, yet," Ayton said when asked if he had spoken to James yet. "But I definitely had a text from Luka. I know how the offseason goes. This is not my first rodeo.
"People are probably busy with training and hanging out with their families. But I'm just waiting, really just trying to integrate myself with the team and get to know everybody."
This is a very understanding take from the former No. 1 overall pick, but it's hard to completely disregard that LeBron has not reached out to him. Ayton revealing this has fueled speculation about whether the King will be with the Lakers for another season or if he might perhaps be traded.
The Lakers are in quite a precarious position, but the acquisition of Ayton will certainly help. If they are now able to somehow add one or two elite 3-and-D players to the roster, then they might just give themselves a real chance next season.
