The Big Lead

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly ‘dead set’ on Bronny James’ future role

According to an NBA insider, the Los Angeles Lakers are 'dead set' on Bronny James' role for his sophomore season.

By Divij Kulkarni

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Los Angeles Lakers made waves in the NBA by drafting Bronny James in 2024 with the 55th overall pick. Despite criticism and Bronny being quite the raw prospect, his first season in LA was fairly successful.

James wasn't able to crack the Lakers' rotation, but had an impressive 17-point display in his sole start against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He was able to perform better in the G League, averaging 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for the South Bay Lakers. And it seems he's done enough to impress the organization.

RELATED: LeBron James breaks down the real issue with modern youth sports

“The fact is, he was a lot better player in April than he was in October, and definitely in July," said NBA insider Sean Deveney.

"If he can show that wasn't a fluke, he is going to start getting 10, 15 minutes a night because the team is going to feel like they can trust him. I think he is going to do all that. He is going to be a regular for them next year.”

The 20-year-old has been dealing with the expectations that come with being LeBron James' son as well as the scrutiny that follows all Lakers players. If he can make the rotation next season, it will be a huge achievement considering that he was the 55th pick in the draft.

The LA Lakers have a lot of roster holes to fill. A big man is the need of the hour, and will be the main focus of offseason activity. If they can get Bronny to be a serviceable defensive guard at an NBA level next season, it could prove to be a big boost for the franchise.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: Fans can’t believe it as Thunder-Pacers Finals matchup is confirmed

NFL: Bills star Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld married in California ceremony

SPORTS MEDIA: Knicks, Yankees give New York sports fans a day to forget

VIRAL: Epic timelapse video shows Indiana Fever-Pacers court transformation for NBA Playoffs

WNBA: Dallas star DiJonai Carrington rips ref for calling security after Wings-Sky game

Home/NBA