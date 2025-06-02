LeBron James breaks down the real issue with modern youth sports
LeBron James has been the 'Chosen One' since he was in high school. The Los Angeles Lakers man has carried immense expectations on his shoulders for well over two decades. He has lived up to and far surpassed them, but that only goes to show truly generational, an athlete he is.
Not every young player is LeBron. However, there has been a trend in modern youth sports where kids are training too seriously from too young an age. Speaking on his Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash and teammates Luka Doncic, James broke down the problem.
RELATED: Bill Simmons predicts ESPN will mess up Inside the NBA
“Me and my guys, we ran track and field as well when we were like super young. We played football all the way through high school. We didn’t just cap it through one thing all year round. And I think a lot of kids burn, they burn out...
"At 22, 23, 24, they say, ‘f*** the hell with it, I’m done, I don’t even want to play no more.’So I don’t think we should be putting a cap on those kids. They should be able to just explore, man."
There is truth to what the King says. Sports have become incredibly lucrative, and information is available on a larger scale, which means that kids are being made to train hard while very young. A love for the game is essential for anyone trying to make it to the top.
While this opinion from LeBron won't mean the trend gets reversed anytime soon, it's still an important thing for everyone to keep in mind.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Fans can’t believe it as Thunder-Pacers Finals matchup is confirmed
NFL: Bills star Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld married in California ceremony
SPORTS MEDIA: Knicks, Yankees give New York sports fans a day to forget
VIRAL: Epic timelapse video shows Indiana Fever-Pacers court transformation for NBA Playoffs
WNBA: Dallas star DiJonai Carrington rips ref for calling security after Wings-Sky game