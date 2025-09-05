Kawhi Leonard-Steve Ballmer Aspiration scandal gets interesting new update
Pablo Torre's explosive report on Kawhi Leonard allegedly receiving $28 million for a 'no-show job' from a company that received funding from Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is the main NBA story this week.
The Clippers released an official statement giving their version of events, with Mark Cuban also stepping in to defend Ballmer. But as reporters continue their investigation into the financial affairs of the now bankrupt Aspiration, more news has come to light.
RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers officially address Kawhi Leonard-Steve Ballmer $28 million controversy
The Boston Sports Journal has now added new details to the Leonard-Ballmer controversy, which has then received confirmation from PTFO.
"The $28 million deal was to be paid in quarterly installments over four years, but it was not the only compensation Leonard received," BSJ reported. "According to a high-level source, Leonard also cut a side deal with Aspiration to receive an additional $20 million in company stock.
"That brought the total of promised compensation to Leonard to $48 million. Around the same time as the Leonard deal, Aspiration was going through its rounds of fundraising. They had raised approximately $600 million, including the previously mentioned $250 million from Oak Tree Capital Management. That number also included a $50 million investment from Ballmer."
The fact that Leonard's total payout from Aspiration nearly exactly matches the investment Ballmer made seems quite suspect. However, since those $20 million in stock will never be realized, it also could mean that the Clippers and Ballmer are telling the truth. The controversy continues to grow.
