LIV star Dustin Johnson announces timeline before retiring from golf
By Matt Reed
LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson hasn't exactly been the same player since joining the Saudi Arabia-backed golf organization, but the former PGA Tour champion is hoping that he can regain that form again before his career comes to an end.
Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Johnson was discussing his future in the sport and provided a clear timeline on how much longer he wants to keep playing golf before "going fishing."
While many top LIV players like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm have found their share of successes since joining the alternative golf tour, Johnson only has three LIV wins to his name.
Johnson's last win on the LIV tour came back in February 2024 in Las Vegas, however, the 40 year old is hoping to pick up that previous form again as he prepares to play the second of the four major tournaments this year.
