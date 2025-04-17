Legendary rapper says he'll never perform at the Super Bowl halftime show
By Matt Reed
Last year's Super Bowl halftime show had a few viral moments, but it's safe to say that the NFL's biggest spectale could've been made bigger with a New Orleans legend performing during the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kendrick Lamar's performance wasn't exactly what the NFL had expected during February's Super Bowl, but the even worse news for the league is that they might've missed out on the chance to have an even bigger performer hit the stage.
Lil Wayne is one of the biggest names in hip hop, and the Louisiana native had made it known for some time that he would've loved to perform in front of his home crowd on the biggest stage in American sports.
However, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne stated that the league won't be getting him to perform after they "stole the feeling" away from him of being able to shine in front of a New Orleans crowd.
“They stole that feeling," Lil Wayne said after being passed over for this past year's Super Bowl. "I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”
Perhaps the NFL realizes the error of their ways and can convince Wayne to reconsider in the future, but if this does actually rule out any future performance the league definitely screwed up big time.
