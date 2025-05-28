LeBron James will reportedly make $52 million Lakers decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have some big decisions to make during this NBA offseason. The franchise dealt with an embarrassing first-round exit in the playoffs and will want to get back to contender status. Luka Doncic is looking skinnier, but there are questions about LeBron James.
The King is a free agent this offseason, but he does have a $52.6 million player option for next year with Los Angeles. Giving James that money could prove to handicap what GM Rob Pelinka can do with the roster, though.
RELATED: Austin Reaves’ reported $30 million contract expectation could be problem for Lakers
As questions swirl about LeBron's future, Shams Charania has weighed in with an update.
"I'm told he's likely to opt in," Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He's got a player option about $54 million. He's got a massive player option, that's the plan.
"There's going to be some hard conversations that are going to happen between him, the Lakers, seeing what this team looks like, because listen. LeBron James, whether he plays one more season or a few more seasons, he wants to be in a competitive environment."
The Lakers' biggest need of the hour is a starting center. They need size if they want to maximize Doncic. This was a requirement even before with LeBron and Anthony Davis, but it has now become non-negotiable.
If they wish to get a starting-caliber center and add depth, James exercising his player option might handicap them in terms of the salary cap. It will be interesting to see what ends up happening. Pelinka, LeBron, and the Lakers have some thinking to do.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA
MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend
WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks
VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience