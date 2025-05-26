Austin Reaves’ reported $30 million contract expectation could be problem for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have massive questions about their roster going into this NBA offseason. Having acquired Luka Doncic, the team needs to add size and defense desperately. This means there have been conversations about trades, and a lot of those have involved Austin Reaves.
Reaves' agent made a strong statement about the rumors, warning fans that they're not ready for how good Austin is going to become. This suggests that both the Lakers guard and his agent think he can grow even more than his current borderline All-Star production.
RELATED: Lakers fans think Luka Doncic is looking skinny in viral Real Madrid pictures
Reaves is under contract for two more seasons with the team. However, he has a player option for the 2026-27 season. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently reported that the 26-year-old expects that his salary will double in his next contract.
"Reaves is nearly sure to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, seeking a salary in the $30 million starting range.
"The most he can extend for ($19.5 million) is far short of that number. Any team acquiring him would need behind-the-scenes assurances that he'd re-sign at a pre-arranged price, although they wouldn't be technically legal or binding."
Reaves averaged more than 20 points per game this season. He flourished as the Lakers' third option, announcing his potential to be more than just a role player to the league. Many teams will want Reaves if they can get him in free agency. The Lakers have quite the decision to make.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Honoring the fallen, Knicks keep pace, first-time winner, and more
NBA: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, young blonde share viral selfie at Dallas bar
HOCKEY: Team USA wins Gold in IIHF World Championship
VIRAL: Scott McLaughlin Indy 500 pre-race crash video from inside car shows how everything went wrong