Austin Reaves declines max contract extension with Los Angeles Lakers
Austin Reaves had a breakout season for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024-25. Playing alongside LeBron James and then the newly acquired Luka Doncic, Reaves showed he has the potential to become an All-Star in the NBA.
The Lakers guard is on one of the league's best contracts considering his talent. However, he possesses a player option for the 2026-27 offseason that could see him become a free agent next summer. While LA has tried to tie him down recently, he rejected their extension offer.
"League sources told The Athletic that Reaves formally declined a max extension with the Lakers this week that would’ve paid him $89.2 million over the next four seasons," wrote Dan Woike.
"He’s about to start the third year of a four-year, $54 million contract he signed as a restricted free agent in 2023, also the max number he could receive from the Lakers at the time.
"He can opt out of that deal and become an unrestricted free agent next summer, when he’s expected to command significantly more than the most lucrative extension the Lakers were allowed to offer this summer."
Reaves took a significant statistical jump last season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He also played in 73 games for the Lakers, more than any of his co-stars.
Should he choose to test the market as a free agent, Reaves could command more than $35 million a year if he continues to perform at this level. Even a $200 million contract isn't outside the realm of possibility if he can continue to play highly efficient basketball and grow.
