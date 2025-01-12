Gilbert Arenas calls out unrealistic expectations from LeBron James, gives Michael Jordan example
Due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, the LA Lakers' games are currently being postponed indefinitely. But that doesn't mean the media isn't talking about LeBron James.
Even at 40 years old, the King remains one of the faces of the NBA and has immense popularity among fans around the world.
Speaking of LBJ, even during the twilight years of his NBA career, fans expect him to lead the Lakers to a championship run in the postseason. While James is still at an elite level, fans are quick to talk smack about him the moment he has a bad game.
Keeping that in mind, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently called out the unrealistic expectations set for the King and even gave the example of how Michael Jordan was treated when he was 40 years old.
"The best 40-year-old that played is LeBron, the second-best 40-year-old was Michael Jordan. They didn’t expect anything from MJ, they just was so happy to see a 40-year-old go out there, average 20. Why is they putting so much effort on trying to tear LeBron down for just trying to play at 40? Like, we’re pretending that he’s 20…Like, ‘He’s expected to win a championship’, he’s 40!"
There is no doubt that MJ was still a good player when he was 40 years old, but James is unarguably better than him at the same age.
Moreover, as Arenas mentioned, fans didn't expect Jordan to lead the Washington Wizards to an NBA Championship. In fact, the Wizards didn't even reach the playoffs during Jordan's short two-year stint with the Wizards.
On the other hand, James gets called out by the media whenever he has an off game even in the 22nd year of his NBA career. It certainly feels like double standards.
