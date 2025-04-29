LeBron James has been the NBA playoffs’ best defender, and two key stats show it
The Los Angeles Lakers have been receiving endless criticism since their Game 4 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. And while the outlook is bleak considering that the team is down 3-1 in their series, there are some positive signs.
Luka Doncic was called 'helpless' on defense, and his issues on that side of the ball have been apparent during the series. However, this is not the case for his co-superstar LeBron James, who has arguably been the best defender in this year's NBA playoffs.
The King leads the playoffs in two categories; he has the highest number of steals and blocks combined, while holding his opponents to 36.4% shooting at the rim.
With Jaxson Hayes being rendered unplayable for most of the series, and Luka struggling on the perimeter, it's fallen on the 40-year-old to shoulder the defensive burden and he has stepped up magnificently.
James had three steals and three blocks in LA's narrow Game 4 loss. A lot was said about his failure to score in the 4th quarter, but he won numerous possessions for the Lakers by putting the clamps on a hot Minnesota team. It wasn't enough to win, but it shouldn't go unnoticed.
The Los Angeles Lakers will play at home for their season on Wednesday, April 30th. James will have to stay similarly locked in on defense if they want a chance at extending this series and Doncic too will have to step up.
If the Lakers can somehow pull off a 3-1 comeback, both stars will get the flowers their play has deserved. As of now, Anthony Edwards is eclipsing both, something that LA can't continue to allow if they don't want their play to be forgotten quickly.
