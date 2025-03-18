Tracy Morgan reveals reason, jokes from hospital about Knicks-Heat vomiting episode
By Josh Sanchez
Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan had people worried on St. Paddy's Day when he caused a delay during a n NBA game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.
Morgan was sitting courtside when he began profusely vomiting all over the court.
He was then light-headed and struggling to walk, so the MSG staff helped him into a wheelchair and rolled him off to get medical attention. Luckily, Morgan is doing okay.
After the game resumed, the Knicks went on to secure a 116-95 win over the visiting Heat.
Morgan is well-aware of the final result, and cracked a joke on social media in a statement from the hospital while thanking everyone for their concerns.
"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up.
"Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs."
Handled like a true comedian. What a pro.
While the Knicks are undefeated when Morgan vomits on the court, they would probably appreciate not trying to make it 2-0.
Up next for the Knicks, who are 43-24 on the season, is a trip to San Antonio to face the Spurs. While we don't know if the Knicks will come out on top, the MSG staff can rest easy knowing there will be no vomit to handle.
