LaMelo Ball takes shot at the NBA over Trae Young's All-Star selection with an NSFW IG story
After nearly a decade, Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the NBA All-Star weekend as the Milwaukee Bucks superstar will be sidelined through the week due to a mild calf strain.
With Antetokounmpo out of the game, it opened a path for another superstar to replace him at the 2025 NBA All-Star game.
While there were many candidates who could have taken over the Greek Freak's place at the competition, NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young to get the job done.
RELATED: NBA names who will replace Giannis Antetokounmpo at 2025 All-Star game, it's not LaMelo Ball
The decision produced divided comments on social media as some fans were happy for Young to get his moment while others believed Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball deserved the honor.
In fact, Ball took it to his Instagram story to seemingly take a shot at the league for snubbing him from the 2025 All-Star game.
As apparent from the above-attached video, Ball posted a story full of purple demon emojis while NBA Youngboy's "F**k Da Industry" played in the background.
It was Ball's way of expressing his disappointment with the league's decision to look past him as a potential Antetokounmpo replacement.
Considering Ball finished No. 1 in voting among all Eastern Conference guards, the Hornets star's anger is somewhat understandable.
Unfortunately, the league prioritizes NBA coaches' votes when selecting a replacement for an injured player at the All-Star game. Either way, it's still surprising to see Ball not be included in the glorious event despite averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game for the Hornets during the 2024-25 NBA season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: AD’s instant injury proof of Mavs’ foolishness
NFL: New suitor for Sam Darnold
NFL: 102-year-old Eagles fan celebrates title
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Fox says a record 126 million people watched SB