Warriors need Jimmy Butler to emerge as 'Playoff Jimmy' sooner not later
By Joe Lago
Jimmy Butler has gone to great lengths to ensure a smooth transition with the Golden State Warriors. He has excelled as a selfless distributor and thrived as a sturdy defender, and in doing so, he has completely reversed the once-fading dynasty's vibe and outlook.
However, Butler must stop being so deferential. He needs to start playing like the six-time All-Star who carried the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals. Because the time has come for the Bay Area's introduction to "Playoff Jimmy."
Golden State needs to see at least a glimpse of Butler's famed postseason persona because of the urgency and danger suddenly surrounding its goal of finishing at least sixth in the Western Conference and avoiding the Play-In Tournament.
Stephen Curry is dealing with fatigue and nursing a sore back, and the Warriors remain dangerously close of being passed by the Minnesota Timberwolves after being humbled by the shorthanded Denver Nuggets (no Nikola Jokic, no Jamal Murray) in Monday's 114-105 home loss to end Golden State's seven-game win streak.
The 35-year-old Butler is averaging 17.0 points in 16 games since being acquired from Miami, but with Curry potentially needing rest during the final 14 games of the regular season — likely starting with Tuesday's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back — the onus is on Butler to shoulder more of the offensive responsibility.
"Playoff Jimmy" is capable of handling the heavy lifting, scoring buckets at will, often with Jordan-esque midrangers. Butler's flat jumper looks limp, though. He's only taking 11 shots per game, about a shot and a half below his career average, and he's shooting just 44% from the field.
Butler entered Monday's game making only 48.6% of his 2-pointers and a dreadful 22.2% of his 3-pointers. The kinks in his shot need to be ironed out before the second season begins because he will be needed to do more than just find the open man on split cuts. Playoff defenses will continue to focus on Curry, challenging others to beat them. Ideally, Butler would do the damage.
He will need to be more than Curry's sidekick. Butler will have to be the co-star. He's surely being paid like one with a two-year, $111 million contract extension.
Head coach Steve Kerr said after Monday's defeat to Denver that relying on Curry finally caught up to the Warriors. "He's been carrying us for a month. He's been amazing (but) he's tired. So we've got to get him some rest," Kerr told reporters.
Butler felt somewhat culpable for Curry's wear and tear.
"That's on myself. That's on us as a unit to pick up the slack for him," he told reporters. "Everybody wants to think that he is superhuman. He is not. He is our leader, and we must protect him at all times.
"That's on myself for sure, but everybody else (needs) to make sure that we're doing what we're supposed to be doing and give my man a break."
Since joining Golden State, Butler has been intentional about making the right play. But now, he has to be more proactive about taking shots himself. In less than a month, he'll be counted on for his offense as much as his selflessness, defense and leadership. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made the bold move before the trade deadline to acquire his former Chicago Bulls teammate because of the legend of Butler's postseason alter ego.
Perhaps Butler has just been waiting to unveil "Playoff Jimmy" when the postseason begins. But the Warriors can't afford to wait for his debut. They need to see him now.
