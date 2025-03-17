Deion Sanders is trying to make a bigger spectacle of Colorado's Spring Game
By Matt Reed
Colorado has definitely put itself back on the map since the arrival of head coach Deion Sanders, but next season will certainly look different with the team's two biggest superstars heading to the NFL Draft in April.
That hasn't stopped Sanders from putting the attention back on his Buffaloes program though as they prepare for their upcoming Spring Game, and he's even looking to do something completely different than past years.
Sanders and Colorado will be featured on ESPN2 this April, but instead of just having his Buffaloes competing on the field he's got bigger plans in mind to make the day an even bigger spectacle.
Sanders is looking for another college program to come to Boulder and compete on the gridiron, which is honestly unheard of schools that normally play inter-squad scrimmages each spring to officially kick off their season.
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown responded to Sanders' open invite on X, saying his team would come out to Colorado for three days to allow both teams ample time to play, however, it remains to ve seen if this wll actually happen.
All we know right now is Coach Prime is once again changing college football and looking to get his players more exposure ahead of the 2025 season.
