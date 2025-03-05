LeBron James continues to prove his career will never be duplicated
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a dominating victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
The win keeps the Lakers in firm control of the second seed in the Western Conference. However, that wasn't the story of the night.
The story of the night belonged to Lakers star LeBron James. In the win, James has become the first player to ever score 50,000 points in NBA history.
It feels that almost every night, James is creating or breaking the history books. James continues to further cement his legacy every time he touches the court.
However, has there been a player more scrutinized than James? Probably not. The social media era has given everyone a platform to spew the first words that come to their head.
But no matter the scrutiny, James has delivered in a way that no other player before or after him ever will.
You've probably heard something like, "Give them their flowers while they're here." That sentiment couldn't be more true for James's career.
Once a kid tasked with putting an entire city and league on his back, he is now a legend who is putting up numbers in his 22nd season that are better than most in the league.
However, the most impressive potential accomplishment is waiting for James and the Lakers. Could this team be an actual threat in the post-season?
It sure helped their case when they added Luka Doncic. A fifth NBA title for James could be the cherry on top of his already Hall-of-Fame resume.
