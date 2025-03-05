Brian Windhorst predicts 'historic' LeBron James vs. Steph Curry matchup
If there are two teams in the Western Conference that utilized the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline to its full potential, it's Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Prior to the trade deadline, the Lakers were still starting to turn things around, but Luka Doncic's shocking trade fast-tracked that process, as they are currently the second seed in the conference.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler sparks Warriors' revival, but championship hopes remain uncertain
On the other hand, after having a 12-3 start to the season, the Dubs went through a major slump, and it took trading for Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler to get them back on track as they have climbed to the sixth spot in the West standings.
Keeping the two teams' major rise in the last month or so, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst predicts a historic second-round matchup between the juggernauts during the 2025 playoffs.
"Right now [the Warriors] are on the same side of the bracket as the Lakers," Windhorst said. "That’s a potential second-round matchup. Both of them feel good about themselves. For anybody who says there’s something wrong with the NBA, or they don’t like what’s going on, you’re not paying attention. What we’ve got right now is potentially a historic and incredibly interesting spring playoffs."
Considering James is already 40 years old and Curry will soon turn 37 years old, it could be one of the last times fans see the two NBA legends lock horns in the playoffs.
As for any major predictions, the Lakers have managed to dominate the Warriors so far this season. The 17-time NBA champions hold a 3-0 record over their conference rivals.
RELATED: Lakers and Luka Doncic Emerging as a Dominant Force in the West
If the Lakers manage to sweep the season series, they will certainly enter their potential playoff matchup as the overwhelming favorite.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: What are the Hornets even doing?
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces last date for ‘Around the Horn’