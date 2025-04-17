Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: While the thought of drafting running back Ashton Jeanty has to be tempting for new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, this is a deep running back class in which a starter can be acquired later in the draft. Here, Carroll goes for his first positional love: a talented defensive back. The versatile Barron started at outside cornerback, slot cornerback and safety in college. His 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked first in the draft class among all defensive backs.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Newly hired general manager John Spytek prioritizes pass rush over everything else on defense. Graham doesn’t have ideal length and isn’t on the same level as a Quinnen Williams-type prospect, but he deconstructs blocks consistently and becomes a problem for offenses. Spytek and his boss, Tom Brady, being Michigan alums doesn’t hurt, either.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Let's get new Raiders coach Pete Carroll his running back. Las Vegas averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season, lowest in the league. Jeanty has the elusiveness and vision to rip off big runs and completely change the Raiders' ground attack.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: Johnson should be under consideration for the Raiders with the sixth overall pick, so Las Vegas trading back and still getting him would be quite the swindle. The former Wolverine has been an outstanding outside corner at Michigan and has the traits to play inside, which might remind Pete Carroll of Devon Witherspoon, who Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks spent the fifth pick of the 2023 draft to acquire.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: McMillan is 6-foot-5, but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete.
