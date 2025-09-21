Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history with record fourth MVP award
By Matt Reed
The Las Vegas Aces are in prime position to take home yet another WNBA championship in 2025, and their superstar A'ja Wilson is a huge part of that optimism after adding to her Hall of Fame resume on Sunday when the league bestowed another honor upon her.
Wilson took home her fourth WNBA MVP trophy this weekend, which makes her the only player in league history to ever win more than three times as the best player in the sport. The 29 year old is already considered one of the best players in WNBA history, and this latest achievement only solidifies that argument as Wilson and the Aces forge their path towards another title.
This season, Wilson has averaged over 23 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Aces, which includes 14 games where she scored over 30 points in a matchup. During the first round of the playoffs, Wilson shot over 55 percent from the field in their series win over the Seattle Storm.
Recently, Wilson was also named co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Minnesota Lynx star Allanna Smith.
Las Vegas will take on the Indiana Fever in the WNBA semifinals, however, the Aces will be huge favorites in that series considering the notable absences of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham for the rest of the season after suffering injuries that will keep them out until the 2026 season.
