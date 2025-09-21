WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart left stunned after wild postgame question
By Matt Reed
The 2025 WNBA season is heating up with the playoffs down to four teams and for many fans of the league it's a bit surprising to see the New York Liberty heading home affer their surprising postseason exit against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.
However, the even more shocking outcome from Friday's loss was when a reporter questioned two Liberty stars, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, about the future of their team's head coach despite the fact that the team just won the WNBA championship in 2024.
Ionescu and Stewart were both confronted about if Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will survive their first-round playoff exit, and what made it even more awkward was that their coach was sitting right between the two of them during the postgame press conference after they lost to the Mercury.
While Ionescu just sat in her chair with a befuddled look on her face, Stewart voiced her confusion with the question before giving an answer to the reporter.
The Liberty won't have the chance to repeat as champions in 2025, but Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are one step closer to the WNBA Finals after knocking out the Atlanta Dream and setting up a semifinals matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday when Game 1 starts their series.
