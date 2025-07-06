Larry Fitzgerald's son, Devin, makes college football commitment decision
By Tyler Reed
For some bizarre reason, Larry Fitzgerald's name doesn't get enough attention when the debate of the best wide receivers in NFL history is brought up.
Fitzgerald was a steady hand for the Arizona Cardinals throughout his 17 year career, and the former Pittsburgh college star will hear his name called in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Fitzgerald legacy on the field is far from over. On Saturday, Larry's son, Devin Fitzgerald, announced his intentions of playing for Notre Dame. The news has some fans ready to look into future nursing homes.
According to On3 Sports, Fitzgerald is a three-star recruit who also held offers from UCLA, Stanford, Clemson, and Michigan.
The addition of Fitzgerald to the Fighting Irish's 2026 class makes him the third player in the class whose father played in the NFL.
The sons of Thomas Davis and Jermichael Finley will be joining the younger Fitzgerald when they begin their careers in South Bend.
Fans don't like the idea of Fitzgerald having a child that old; however, his NFL career is old enough to be driving. It is another tough reminder that we are getting older. But one should be holding off on any retirement plans for now. Let's wait until all of Philip Rivers' kids are on one team.
