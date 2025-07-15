Lane Kiffin alleges some college football teams are not staying within cap limit
By Tyler Reed
Not to ruffle any feathers around here, but the college football preseason didn't officially start until SEC Media Days.
Sure, the conference was not involved in the national title game earlier this year, but how can you not say the SEC isn't the biggest needle mover in the sport?
All eyes are on Atlanta, Georgia, this week as every program in the SEC takes the spotlight to talk about the 2025 season.
One of the biggest names in the conference is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off their second straight season with ten or more wins, and the Ole Miss head coach is expecting another strong season in Oxford.
However, it wouldn't be a Kiffin media scrum without the Ole Miss head coach taking a shot at someone during his time at the podium.
When talking about the new revenue-share rules in college football, Kiffin mentioned that maybe not every team is following the rules of the cap guideline.
"I think it’s obvious people aren’t staying within that cap, so I think the whole thing will be, what does that look like? That’s what we don’t know. What does it look like when you don’t and what are the punishments for that? Do you win and that comes later?"
Kiffin did mention that at least his team was following the rules, so we should probably take him at his word, right?
